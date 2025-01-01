Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

215,000 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD EXT CAB 143.5" LS CHEYENNE EDITION

12883409

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
215,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCSKREA0AZ153015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

