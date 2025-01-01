$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD EXT CAB 143.5" LS CHEYENNE EDITION
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCSKREA0AZ153015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
