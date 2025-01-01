Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

157,000 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

12297744

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
157,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2CNALBEC2B6263235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

