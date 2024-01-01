Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Honda Pilot

222,000 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Honda Pilot

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Pilot

LX

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

  1. 1705343531
  2. 1705343535
  3. 1705343539
  4. 1705343544
  5. 1705343548
  6. 1705343552
  7. 1705343556
  8. 1705343560
  9. 1705343565
  10. 1705343570
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
222,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H28BB039146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9146
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

Used 2011 Honda Pilot LX for sale in Glencoe, ON
2011 Honda Pilot LX 222,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe for sale in Glencoe, ON
2009 Pontiac Vibe 164,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Glencoe, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 191,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bulldog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Pilot