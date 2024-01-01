$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 RAM 1500
ST
2012 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
262,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RD7FPXCS292846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 262,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bulldog Motors
2012 RAM 1500 ST 262,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Corolla CE 130,000 KM SOLD
2016 Ford Escape SE 195,000 KM SOLD
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bulldog Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-777-XXXX(click to show)
519-777-2625
Alternate Numbers519-287-2978
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bulldog Motors
519-777-2625
2012 RAM 1500