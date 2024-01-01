Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 RAM 1500

262,000 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

  1. 1729543931
  2. 1729543935
  3. 1729543939
  4. 1729543944
  5. 1729543948
  6. 1729543952
  7. 1729543956
  8. 1729543959
  9. 1729543963
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
Used
262,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RD7FPXCS292846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 262,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

Used 2012 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Glencoe, ON
2012 RAM 1500 ST 262,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Glencoe, ON
2006 Toyota Corolla CE 130,000 KM SOLD
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Glencoe, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 195,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bulldog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500