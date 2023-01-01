Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

2WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

2WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

  1. 1689348188
  2. 1689348192
  3. 1689348197
  4. 1689351193
  5. 1689351198
  6. 1689351203
  7. 1689351207
  8. 1689351212
  9. 1689351216
  10. 1689351219
  11. 1689351224
  12. 1689351228
  13. 1689351232
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Insurance Quotes
116,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10180608
  • VIN: 1FTFW1CF2DFC60143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner $16,995 plus tax and licence Call or text Bulldog Motors at 519-777-2625 or visit us at 189 Main street in Glencoe. Dealer. ...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

2013 Ford F-150 2WD ...
 116,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 206,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 139,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bulldog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory