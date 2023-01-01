2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10180608

10180608 VIN: 1FTFW1CF2DFC60143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.