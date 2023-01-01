$16,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
2WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
116,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10180608
- VIN: 1FTFW1CF2DFC60143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner $16,995 plus tax and licence Call or text Bulldog Motors at 519-777-2625 or visit us at 189 Main street in Glencoe. Dealer. ...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
