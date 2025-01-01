Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Trax

180,000 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12641562

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

  1. 1749844937262
  2. 1749844937713
  3. 1749845388
  4. 1749845388
  5. 1749845387
  6. 1749845387
  7. 1749845388
  8. 1749845387
  9. 1749845388
  10. 1749845387
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GNCJLEB5EL129441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Glencoe, ON
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 172,000 KM SOLD
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Glencoe, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS 157,000 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Glencoe, ON
2010 Honda CR-V EX 161,989 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bulldog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

2014 Chevrolet Trax