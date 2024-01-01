Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

191,000 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

  1. 1705011846
  2. 1705011852
  3. 1705011857
  4. 1705011864
  5. 1705011870
  6. 1705011875
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
191,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2GNALCEK9G1120893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Glencoe, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 191,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Glencoe, ON
2008 Toyota Corolla CE 230,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Altima S for sale in Glencoe, ON
2008 Nissan Altima S 197,000 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bulldog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox