2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
240,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNALCEKXG1128081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
