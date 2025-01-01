Menu
<p>BRAND- REBUILT</p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

198,000 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
12879278

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
198,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC0HG157061

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-777-2625

519-287-2978
