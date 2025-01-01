$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC0HG157061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BRAND- REBUILT
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Alternate Numbers519-287-2978
