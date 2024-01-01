Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

93,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LBXHG424918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4918
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625

519-287-2978
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport