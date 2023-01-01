$26,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
121,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT7HG734646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
