2017 RAM 1500

121,000 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

121,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT7HG734646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

2017 RAM 1500