2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4487961
  • Stock #: 9004
  • VIN: 1GTN1LEC6JZ249004
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified for only $22,495.00 + Tax and license!

5.3 Liter V-8, Regular Cab, Long Box, 2 wheel Drive.

Former Daily Rental.

 We not only sell used cars, we buy them. Save yourself the trouble of selling your car, by selling it to us.

Call OR Text Bulldog Motors @ 519-777-2625 or
Visit us @ 189 Main Street in Downtown Glencoe. Dealer.
Website: bulldogmotors.ca

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

