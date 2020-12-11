Menu
2006 Ford Escape

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,888.88

+ tax & licensing
$1,889

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

2006 Ford Escape

2006 Ford Escape

XLT

2006 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$1,888.88

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6343490
  Stock #: 6818A
  VIN: 1FMYU03186KD44616

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Transmission: 4 Speed Automatic
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Departure angle: 28 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Approach angle: 21 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Horsepower: 200hp @ 6,000RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Engine torque: 193 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Rear tires: 235/70TR16.0
Front tires: 235/70TR16.0
Torque: 193 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Engine litres: 3.0
Engine horsepower: 200hp @ 6,000RPM
Powertrain warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,877 L (66 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 11.9L/100 km
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Display: analog
Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1)
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,430mm (56.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Ground clearance (min): 203mm (8.0)
Front headroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 79.5mm (3.50 x 3.13)
Wheelbase: 2,619mm (103.1)
Front legroom: 1,057mm (41.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,247mm (49.1)
Rear legroom: 922mm (36.3)
Payload: 472kg (1,041lbs)
GVWR: 2,041kg (4,500lbs)
Exterior length: 4,442mm (174.9)
Exterior height: 1,770mm (69.7)
Passenger volume: 2,809L (99.2 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 830 L (29 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,498kg (3,303lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

