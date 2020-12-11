2006 Ford Escape

Safety
Dual front impact airbags
Exterior
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
Transmission: 4 Speed Automatic
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Horsepower: 200hp @ 6,000RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Engine torque: 193 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Front tires: 235/70TR16.0
Torque: 193 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Engine horsepower: 200hp @ 6,000RPM
Powertrain warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,877 L (66 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 11.9L/100 km
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1)
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,430mm (56.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Ground clearance (min): 203mm (8.0)
Front headroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 79.5mm (3.50 x 3.13)
Wheelbase: 2,619mm (103.1)
Front legroom: 1,057mm (41.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,247mm (49.1)
Rear legroom: 922mm (36.3)
Payload: 472kg (1,041lbs)
Exterior length: 4,442mm (174.9)
Exterior height: 1,770mm (69.7)
Passenger volume: 2,809L (99.2 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 830 L (29 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,498kg (3,303lbs)
