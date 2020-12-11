2006 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Rear beverage holders Transmission: 4 Speed Automatic Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Engine Displacement: 3.0 L Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1 Wheel Size: 16 Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down Rear seats: split-bench Number of doors: 4 Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Speakers: 4 Departure angle: 28 deg Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg Approach angle: 21 deg Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Horsepower: 200hp @ 6,000RPM Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L Engine torque: 193 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM Rear tires: 235/70TR16.0 Front tires: 235/70TR16.0 Torque: 193 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM Engine litres: 3.0 Engine horsepower: 200hp @ 6,000RPM Powertrain warranty: 36 months/60,000km Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,877 L (66 cu.ft.) Fuel economy city: 11.9L/100 km Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2) Display: analog Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1) Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4) Front shoulder room: 1,430mm (56.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) Ground clearance (min): 203mm (8.0) Front headroom: 1,026mm (40.4) Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 79.5mm (3.50 x 3.13) Wheelbase: 2,619mm (103.1) Front legroom: 1,057mm (41.6) Rear hiproom: 1,247mm (49.1) Rear legroom: 922mm (36.3) Payload: 472kg (1,041lbs) GVWR: 2,041kg (4,500lbs) Exterior length: 4,442mm (174.9) Exterior height: 1,770mm (69.7) Passenger volume: 2,809L (99.2 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 830 L (29 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 1,498kg (3,303lbs)

