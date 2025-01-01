Menu
Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Gloucester, ON

2008 Toyota Camry

235,194 KM

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Camry

LE

13060361

2008 Toyota Camry

LE

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-878-7436

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,194KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K38U743231

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,194 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-878-7436

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Riod Auto

613-878-7436

2008 Toyota Camry