$6,495+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-878-7436
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
235,194KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K38U743231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,194 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
