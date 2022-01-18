2009 Chevrolet Equinox

$4,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 5 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8148868

8148868 Stock #: A1742B

A1742B VIN: 2CNDL23FX96227748

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1742B

Mileage 155,558 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Bodyside mouldings Additional Features Panic Alarm Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Emergency communication system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Wheel Size: 16 Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Internet access capable Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Rear cargo: liftgate Drive type: all-wheel drive Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs) Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km Number of valves: 12 Transmission: 5 speed automatic Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1 Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km Passenger volume: 3,013L (106.4 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,943 L (69 cu.ft.) Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 62.8L Interior cargo volume: 997 L (35 cu.ft.) Turning radius: 6.4m (20.9') GVWR: 2,300kg (5,071lbs) Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 84.0mm (3.62 x 3.31) Engine displacement: 3.4 L Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2) Exterior length: 4,796mm (188.8) Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9) Wheelbase: 2,858mm (112.5) Rear headroom: 1,019mm (40.1) Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7) Ground clearance (min): 201mm (7.9) Exterior height: 1,760mm (69.3) Exterior body width: 1,814mm (71.4) Rear hiproom: 1,303mm (51.3) Front hiproom: 1,298mm (51.1) Rear legroom: 1,021mm (40.2) Engine litres: 3.4 Horsepower: 185hp @ 5,200RPM Torque: 210 lb.-ft. @ 3,800RPM Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 5,200RPM Engine torque: 210 lb.-ft. @ 3,800RPM Front tires: 235/65SR16.0 Rear tires: 235/65SR16.0 Payload: 603kg (1,329lbs) Curb weight: 1,762kg (3,885lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

