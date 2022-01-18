$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bank Street Mitsubishi
613-801-0224
2009 Chevrolet Equinox
2009 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
155,558KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8148868
- Stock #: A1742B
- VIN: 2CNDL23FX96227748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1742B
- Mileage 155,558 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Wheel Size: 16
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Internet access capable
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
Drive type: all-wheel drive
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Number of valves: 12
Transmission: 5 speed automatic
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km
Passenger volume: 3,013L (106.4 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,943 L (69 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 62.8L
Interior cargo volume: 997 L (35 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 6.4m (20.9')
GVWR: 2,300kg (5,071lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 84.0mm (3.62 x 3.31)
Engine displacement: 3.4 L
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Exterior length: 4,796mm (188.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Wheelbase: 2,858mm (112.5)
Rear headroom: 1,019mm (40.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Ground clearance (min): 201mm (7.9)
Exterior height: 1,760mm (69.3)
Exterior body width: 1,814mm (71.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,303mm (51.3)
Front hiproom: 1,298mm (51.1)
Rear legroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Engine litres: 3.4
Horsepower: 185hp @ 5,200RPM
Torque: 210 lb.-ft. @ 3,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 5,200RPM
Engine torque: 210 lb.-ft. @ 3,800RPM
Front tires: 235/65SR16.0
Rear tires: 235/65SR16.0
Payload: 603kg (1,329lbs)
Curb weight: 1,762kg (3,885lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bank Street Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8