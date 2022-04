2009 Kia Rio5

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 9 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

8516024 Stock #: N1132

N1132 VIN: KNADE243496491117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,915 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Rear Window Defroster Front beverage holders Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Rear Window Wiper Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Safety Dual front impact airbags Trim Bodyside mouldings Additional Features Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins MP3 decoder Transmission: 4 Speed Automatic Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 1.6 Front wheel independent suspension Engine displacement: 1.6 L Rear seats: split-bench Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Speakers: 4 Horsepower: 110hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 110hp @ 6,000RPM Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel tank capacity: 45.0L Fuel economy highway: 5.6L/100 km Front tires: 175/70TR14.0 Rear tires: 175/70TR14.0 Exterior height: 1,470mm (57.9) Rear headroom: 960mm (37.8) Exterior body width: 1,695mm (66.7) Wheel size: 14 Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6) Interior cargo volume: 447 L (16 cu.ft.) Torque: 107 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Engine torque: 107 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Engine bore x stroke: 76.5mm x 87.0mm (3.01 x 3.43) GVWR: 1,650kg (3,638lbs) Wheelbase: 2,500mm (98.4) Turning radius: 5.1m (16.6') Front legroom: 1,086mm (42.8) Rear legroom: 870mm (34.3) Front hiproom: 1,290mm (50.8) Rear hiproom: 1,270mm (50.0) Front shoulder room: 1,360mm (53.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,350mm (53.1) Passenger volume: 2,612L (92.2 cu.ft.) Fuel economy city: 7.7L/100 km Exterior length: 3,990mm (157.1) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,405 L (50 cu.ft.)

