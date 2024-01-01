$10,495+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Matrix
AWD
Location
Prodigy Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,346KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1LE40E39C007643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,346 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Email Prodigy Auto
Prodigy Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
2009 Toyota Matrix