Used 2009 Toyota Matrix AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON

2009 Toyota Matrix

128,346 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Matrix

AWD

2009 Toyota Matrix

AWD

Location

Prodigy Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,346KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1LE40E39C007643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,346 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prodigy Auto

Prodigy Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prodigy Auto

613-606-7665

2009 Toyota Matrix