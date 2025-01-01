Menu
<p>2010 Honda CIVIC DX, 1.8L 4 cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes with power locks, power windows, power mirrors, AM/FM radio. 96919kms. Rebuilt title. Listed for $7995. Carfax available upon request. Please call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.</p>

96,919 KM

$7,995

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2HGFA1F21AH033853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,919 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda CIVIC DX, 1.8L 4 cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes with power locks, power windows, power mirrors, AM/FM radio. 96919kms. Rebuilt title. Listed for $7995. Carfax available upon request. Please call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665

