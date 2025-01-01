$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda Civic
DX
Location
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,919KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F21AH033853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,919 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Honda CIVIC DX, 1.8L 4 cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes with power locks, power windows, power mirrors, AM/FM radio. 96919kms. Rebuilt title. Listed for $7995. Carfax available upon request. Please call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
