$4,981+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,981
+ taxes & licensing
Bank Street Mitsubishi
613-801-0224
2010 Kia Rio
2010 Kia Rio
EX (A4)
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$4,981
+ taxes & licensing
169,711KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8697194
- Stock #: 7377A
- VIN: KNADH4B39A6643273
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,711 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Overhead Console
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Dual front impact airbags
Bodyside mouldings
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Transmission: 4 Speed Automatic
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 1.6
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Horsepower: 110hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 110hp @ 6,000RPM
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 45.0L
Fuel economy highway: 5.6L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 7.5L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 175/70TR14.0
Rear tires: 175/70TR14.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Exterior height: 1,470mm (57.9)
Rear headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Exterior body width: 1,695mm (66.7)
Wheel size: 14
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Torque: 107 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Engine torque: 107 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 76.5mm x 87.0mm (3.01 x 3.43)
Exterior length: 4,240mm (166.9)
Wheelbase: 2,500mm (98.4)
Rear legroom: 870mm (34.3)
Front hiproom: 1,290mm (50.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,270mm (50.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,360mm (53.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,350mm (53.1)
Passenger volume: 2,612L (92.2 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 337 L (12 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 337 L (12 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,600kg (3,527lbs)
Turning radius: 4.9m (16.1')
Front legroom: 1,085mm (42.7)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Curb weight: 1,182kg (2,606lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bank Street Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8