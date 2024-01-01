Menu
<p style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;>2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine. Turbocharged with 237hp @ 6000rpm. AWD with 6 speed automatic transmission. Black recaro leather and Alcantara heated front seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, Navigation, sunroof and alloy wheels. 188k KM. Asking $11,995.</p>

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

188,365 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

RALLIART AWD

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

RALLIART AWD

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,365KM
VIN JA32V6FV2AU607879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

