$8,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Sport
2010 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Sport
Location
Prodigy Auto
5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,925 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Sport, 4 Cylinder 2.5L Engine with automatic transmission. Heated seats, Black cloth, Power driver seat, Auto starter, Backup Camera, 2 sets of keys, Power mirrors, Power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, Cruise control, Apple car play and Android Auto. 169925 kms. Listed price $8995 + Tax. Carfax Available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Prodigy Auto
Email Prodigy Auto
Prodigy Auto
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-606-7665