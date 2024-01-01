Menu
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Sport, 4 Cylinder 2.5L Engine with automatic transmission. Heated seats, Black cloth, Power driver seat, Auto starter, Backup Camera, 2 sets of keys, Power mirrors, Power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, Cruise control, Apple car play and Android Auto. 169925 kms. Listed price $8995 + Tax. Carfax Available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.

2010 Subaru Forester

169,925 KM

Details

Location

Prodigy Auto

5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
169,925KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SH6BC0AH783854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,925 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Sport, 4 Cylinder 2.5L Engine with automatic transmission. Heated seats, Black cloth, Power driver seat, Auto starter, Backup Camera, 2 sets of keys, Power mirrors, Power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, Cruise control, Apple car play and Android Auto. 169925 kms. Listed price $8995 + Tax. Carfax Available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2010 Subaru Forester