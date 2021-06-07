Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Corolla

162,000 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Max

613-769-6929

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Auto Max

1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5

613-769-6929

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7276325
  • Stock #: 1749-A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE0AC198255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles in stock that we sell are inspected and Safetied by a Licensed Mechanic and is E-Tested ready to go, to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your car. If you do not see anything you like in stock, call or email us today and we will be happy to track and find the car that you are looking for at the price that you will be happy with. To see the vehicles in stock please call us or visit our website www.automaxottawa.com

​NO HIDDEN FEES (Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing)

​​BUY A CAR AND AUTOMATICALLY GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY.. YES!!! BUY A CAR AND GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY..

​THIS ONLY HAPPENS IN AUTO MAX!

​TO SEE OUR VEHICLES IN STOCK VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT.www.automaxottawa.com

Open Mon-Fri 9:30-6pm and Sat 9:30-2pm. please call (613)769-6929 or Email: info@automaxottawa.com

​WE ALSO DO QUEBEC SAFETY CERTIFICAT DE VERIFICATION MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC

2010 Toyota Corolla Auto/Air, In Excellent Condition, 162,000km's, Auto/AC, 4cyl 1.8L, more... Comes Safety, E-Tested, and 3/month warranty included in price

​Automatic

AC

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power steering

Driver airbag

Remote keyless entry

Passenger airbag

Rear window defroster

AM/FM CD

Trip And And more......

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Max

2010 Toyota Corolla CE
 162,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata GL
 163,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 89,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Max

Auto Max

Auto Max

1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5

Call Dealer

613-769-XXXX

(click to show)

613-769-6929

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory