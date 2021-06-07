2011 Audi A5

- Listing ID: 7277042
- VIN: WAULFBFH8BN007351
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
Mileage
103,000 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
