<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2011 BMW X5 35d AWD, 6cyl and 3.0L diesel engine. A 7 passenger SUV vehicle, power door locks, power window, power mirrors and power seats, </span>keyless entry w/remote trunk release,<span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;> black </span>leatherette<span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;> seats, heated front and back seats, heated steering wheel, </span><span style=color: black;>cruise control,</span><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;> backup camera 360, Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, </span>Anti-theft AM/FM stereo CD radio with Radio Data System (RDS), MP3 capabilities, and 3-channel FM diversity antenna system<span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>. panoramic sunroof, 20” inch alloy rims and mounted hitch. 204K km, asking $17,995. </span></p>

204,279 KM

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

204,279KM
VIN 5UXZW0C50BL656180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 204,279 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW X5 35d AWD, 6cyl and 3.0L diesel engine. A 7 passenger SUV vehicle, power door locks, power window, power mirrors and power seats, keyless entry w/remote trunk release, black leatherette seats, heated front and back seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, backup camera 360, Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Anti-theft AM/FM stereo CD radio with Radio Data System (RDS), MP3 capabilities, and 3-channel FM diversity antenna system. panoramic sunroof, 20” inch alloy rims and mounted hitch. 204K km, asking $17,995.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-XXXX

613-425-2225

