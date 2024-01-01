$17,995+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X5
X5 35Diesel (7 Passenger SUV)
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 204,279 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 BMW X5 35d AWD, 6cyl and 3.0L diesel engine. A 7 passenger SUV vehicle, power door locks, power window, power mirrors and power seats, keyless entry w/remote trunk release, black leatherette seats, heated front and back seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, backup camera 360, Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Anti-theft AM/FM stereo CD radio with Radio Data System (RDS), MP3 capabilities, and 3-channel FM diversity antenna system. panoramic sunroof, 20” inch alloy rims and mounted hitch. 204K km, asking $17,995.
Auto Choice 417
+ taxes & licensing
613-425-2225