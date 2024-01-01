Menu
2011 BMW X5 35d AWD, 6cyl and 3.0L diesel engine. A 7 passenger SUV vehicle, power door locks, power window, power mirrors and power seats, keyless entry w/remote trunk release, black leatherette seats, heated front and back seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, backup camera 360, Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Anti-theft AM/FM stereo CD radio with Radio Data System (RDS), MP3 capabilities, and 3-channel FM diversity antenna system. panoramic sunroof, 20" inch alloy rims and mounted hitch. 204K km, asking $17,995.

204,279 KM

$17,995

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5UXZW0C50BL656180

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 204,279 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW X5 35d AWD, 6cyl and 3.0L diesel engine. A 7 passenger SUV vehicle, power door locks, power window, power mirrors and power seats, keyless entry w/remote trunk release, black leatherette seats, heated front and back seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, backup camera 360, Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Anti-theft AM/FM stereo CD radio with Radio Data System (RDS), MP3 capabilities, and 3-channel FM diversity antenna system. panoramic sunroof, 20” inch alloy rims and mounted hitch. 204K km, asking $17,995.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Bluetooth Connection

