2011 Honda Fit
2011 Honda Fit
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,034 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Honda Fit LX, economical and practical 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with MANUAL transmission. Roomy space for a compact car with folded flat rear seats. MP3 player, a CD player, power door lock and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control. Has alloy wheels with winter tires and comes with safety. 118K km asking price $7,995. Rebuilt Title
