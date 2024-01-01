Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2011 Honda Fit LX, economical and practical 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with MANUAL transmission. Roomy space for a compact car with folded flat rear seats. MP3 player, a CD player, power door lock and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control. Has alloy wheels with winter tires and comes with safety. 118K km asking price $7,995. <strong>Rebuilt Title</strong></span></p>

118,034 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,034KM
Used
VIN JHMGE8G56BC802603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,034 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Fit LX, economical and practical 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with MANUAL transmission. Roomy space for a compact car with folded flat rear seats. MP3 player, a CD player, power door lock and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control. Has alloy wheels with winter tires and comes with safety. 118K km asking price $7,995. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

