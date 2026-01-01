Menu
Used 2011 Honda Fit DX-A for sale in Gloucester, ON

2011 Honda Fit

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Fit

DX-A

13511693

2011 Honda Fit

DX-A

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-878-7436

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN JHMGE8H36BC800587

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Riod Auto

613-878-7436

2011 Honda Fit