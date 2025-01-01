Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS. 1.8L 4 Cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes equipped with a sunroof, bluetooth connectivity, front and rear heated seats, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows. ENGINE HAS BEEN SWAPPED AND BODY HAS 300K KMS WHILE THE ENGINE HAS 139231 KMS. Listed for $6495. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information

$6,495 + tax & licensing

Location: Riod Auto, 5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3, 613-606-7665

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
139,231KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1BH028567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,231 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS. 1.8L 4 Cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes equipped with a sunroof, bluetooth connectivity, front and rear heated seats, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows. ENGINE HAS BEEN SWAPPED AND BODY HAS 300K KMS WHILE THE ENGINE HAS 139231 KMS. Listed for $6495. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

