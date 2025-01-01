$6,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
2011 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,231 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS. 1.8L 4 Cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. Comes equipped with a sunroof, bluetooth connectivity, front and rear heated seats, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows. ENGINE HAS BEEN SWAPPED AND BODY HAS 300K KMS WHILE THE ENGINE HAS 139231 KMS. Listed for $6495. Carfax available upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information
