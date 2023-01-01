Menu
2011 Hyundai Tucson

158,115 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

2011 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Bank Street Kia

2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1

613-736-7022

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,115KM
Used
VIN KM8JT3AC6BU145587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N1326
  • Mileage 158,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Fuel economy city: 10.0L/100 km
Departure angle: 27 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
Fuel economy highway: 6.9L/100 km
Approach angle: 28 deg
Torque: 168 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 168 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0
Wheel size: 17
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Wheelbase: 2,640mm (103.9)
Horsepower: 176hp @ 6,000RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine horsepower: 176hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
GVWR: 2,040kg (4,497lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,885L (101.9 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Front hiproom: 1,410mm (55.5)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Interior cargo volume: 728 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,580 L (56 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,400mm (173.2)
Exterior body width: 1,820mm (71.7)
Exterior height: 1,655mm (65.2)
Front legroom: 1,047mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 982mm (38.7)
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Curb weight: 1,439kg (3,172lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 2.4L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Hyundai Tucson