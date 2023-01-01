$8,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL
Location
Bank Street Kia
2559 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1T 1P1
613-736-7022
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
158,115KM
Used
VIN KM8JT3AC6BU145587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N1326
- Mileage 158,115 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Fuel economy city: 10.0L/100 km
Departure angle: 27 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
Fuel economy highway: 6.9L/100 km
Approach angle: 28 deg
Torque: 168 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 168 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0
Wheel size: 17
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Wheelbase: 2,640mm (103.9)
Horsepower: 176hp @ 6,000RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine horsepower: 176hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
GVWR: 2,040kg (4,497lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,885L (101.9 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Front hiproom: 1,410mm (55.5)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Interior cargo volume: 728 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,580 L (56 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,400mm (173.2)
Exterior body width: 1,820mm (71.7)
Exterior height: 1,655mm (65.2)
Front legroom: 1,047mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 982mm (38.7)
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Curb weight: 1,439kg (3,172lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 2.4L
