Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Gloucester, ON

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
12505489

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

  1. 1746765932
  2. 1746765931
  3. 1746765934
  4. 1746765933
  5. 1746765924
  6. 1746765915
  7. 1746765933
  8. 1746765921
  9. 1746765930
  10. 1746765926
  11. 1746765930
  12. 1746765933
  13. 1746765934
  14. 1746765929
  15. 1746765929
  16. 1746765917
  17. 1746765929
  18. 1746765926
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JM1BL1KF7B1355784

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riod Auto

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Gloucester, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport for sale in Gloucester, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sport 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Riod Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-606-XXXX

(click to show)

613-606-7665

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riod Auto

613-606-7665

2011 Mazda MAZDA3