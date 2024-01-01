Menu
2011 Mini Cooper Hardtop, 4cyl and 1.6 L. Black leather heated seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD, and alloy rims. 140K km, asking $7,495.

140,435 KM

Coupe

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN WMWSU3C51BT093972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 140,435 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mini Cooper Hardtop, 4cyl and 1.6 L. Black leather heated seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD, and alloy rims. 140K km, asking $7,495. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

