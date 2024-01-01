2011 Toyota Matrix

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=FR style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; mso-ansi-language: FR;>2011 Toyota Corolla Matrix Base, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. </span><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>Air conditioning, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, dual front impact airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player. Cruise control and 15” alloy wheels. 138k km Asking 8,995$. Rebuilt Title</span></p>

138,615 KM

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
138,615KM
VIN 2T1KU4EE3BC579342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,615 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota Corolla Matrix Base, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Air conditioning, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, dual front impact airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player. Cruise control and 15” alloy wheels. 138k km Asking 8,995$. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

