$8,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Matrix
2011 Toyota Matrix
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,615KM
VIN 2T1KU4EE3BC579342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,615 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Toyota Corolla Matrix Base, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Air conditioning, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, dual front impact airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player. Cruise control and 15” alloy wheels. 138k km Asking 8,995$. Rebuilt Title
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
2011 Toyota Matrix