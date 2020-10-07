Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Auto Max

613-769-6929

Sport

Location

1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5944449
  • Stock #: 1681
  • VIN: 2T3RF4DV0BW167654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles in stock that we sell are inspected and Safetied by a Licensed Mechanic and is E-Tested ready to go, to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your car. If you do not see anything you like in stock, call or email us today and we will be happy to track and find the car that you are looking for at the price that you will be happy with. To see the vehicles in stock please call us or visit our website www.automaxottawa.com NO HIDDEN FEES (Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing)

BUY A CAR AND AUTOMATICALLY GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY..

YES!!! BUY A CAR AND GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY.. THIS ONLY HAPPENS IN AUTO MAX!

TO SEE OUR VEHICLES IN STOCK VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT. www.automaxottawa.com

EASY FINANCE 100% EVERYBODY APPROVED

Open Mon-Fri 9:30-6pm and Sat 9:30-2pm. please call (613)769-6929 or Email: info@automaxottawa.com

WE ALSO DO QUEBEC SAFETY CERTIFICAT DE VERIFICATION MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC

2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4WD, Auto/AC, 2.5L 4cyl, 180,000km comes safetied, E-tested & 3/months warranty all included in the price.

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

Automatic

4WD

Bluetooth

Sunroof

Air Conditioning

Cruise control

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power steering

Alloy wheels

Remote keyless entry

Tilt wheel

Rear window defroster

CD player

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Airbag: side...

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

