$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Toyota Yaris
BASE
2011 Toyota Yaris
BASE
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
144,367KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDKT4K32B5334227
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,367 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2011 Toyota Yaris, 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth seats, power doors, power mirrors. 144,367k KM. Asking $8,995.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
2012 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 323,044 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX 147,179 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
1997 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible Z28 226,100 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice 417
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Call Dealer
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-425-2225
2011 Toyota Yaris