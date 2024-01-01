Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2011 Toyota Yaris, 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth seats, power doors, power mirrors. 144,367k KM. Asking $8,995.</p>

2011 Toyota Yaris

144,367 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Yaris

BASE

2011 Toyota Yaris

BASE

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,367KM
Used
VIN JTDKT4K32B5334227

  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 144,367 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota Yaris, 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth seats, power doors, power mirrors. 144,367k KM. Asking $8,995.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

2011 Toyota Yaris