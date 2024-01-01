Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

152,832 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB

Location

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,832KM
VIN 1G1PC5SH6C7169921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVER ICE META
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8407A
  • Mileage 152,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Exterior

Rear Window Defroster
Perimeter/approach lights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine litres: 1.8
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Interior cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.0L
Fuel economy highway: 5.4L/100 km
Rear tires: 215/60SR16.0
Front tires: 215/60SR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,679L (94.6 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
Internet access capable: selective service
Front headroom: 998mm (39.3)
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Exterior height: 1,476mm (58.1)
Fuel economy city: 8.2L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 88.2mm (3.17 x 3.47)
Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9)
Wheelbase: 2,685mm (105.7)
Rear legroom: 898mm (35.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,331mm (52.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8)
Exterior length: 4,597mm (181.0)
Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7)
Horsepower: 136hp @ 6,300RPM
Torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 3,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 136hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 3,800RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Curb weight: 1,386kg (3,056lbs)

Bank Street Mitsubishi

Bank Street Mitsubishi

2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0224

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mitsubishi

613-801-0224

2012 Chevrolet Cruze