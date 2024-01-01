$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
SE Plus FWD
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
141,266KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCAB4CT333720
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,266 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus FWD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth seats, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Heated mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Cruise control, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Bluetooth USB and aux ports. Asking $8,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Winter Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
