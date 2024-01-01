Menu
<p class=western style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;>2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus FWD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth seats, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Heated mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Cruise control, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Bluetooth USB and aux ports. Asking $6,495.</p>

2012 Dodge Journey

141,266 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
SE Plus FWD

SE Plus FWD

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus FWD

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,266KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB4CT333720

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,266 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus FWD, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth seats, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Heated mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Cruise control, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Bluetooth USB and aux ports. Asking $6,495.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

2012 Dodge Journey