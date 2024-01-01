Menu
<p style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;><span style=color: #000000;>2012 Ford Fusion SEL, 6 cylinder 3.0L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. Black cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA, sunroof and alloy wheels. 140k KM Asking $8,995</span></p>

2012 Ford Fusion

140,229 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,229KM
VIN 3FAHP0JG0CR183100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,229 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

