$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Ford Fusion
SEL
2012 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,229KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FAHP0JG0CR183100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,229 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford Fusion SEL, 6 cylinder 3.0L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. Black cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA, sunroof and alloy wheels. 140k KM Asking $8,995
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 COUPE 157,211 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Venza Base AWD 153,995 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 128,727 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice 417
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Call Dealer
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-425-2225
2012 Ford Fusion