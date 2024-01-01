$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Honda Civic
LX
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
118,809KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFB2F45CH013855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,809 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine and automatic transmission. Cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, and Cruise control. 118K km Asking $10,995.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 68,160 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q50 Sport 160,512 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic EX 150,031 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice 417
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Call Dealer
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-425-2225
2012 Honda Civic