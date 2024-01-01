$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
152,065KM
VIN 2HGFB2E41CH053965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,065 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine with manual transmission. Cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Cruise control. Asking $7,995. 152K KM. Rebuilt Title.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
