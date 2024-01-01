Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2012 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine with manual transmission. Cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Cruise control. Asking $7,995. 152K KM. Rebuilt Title.</p>

2012 Honda Civic

152,065 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,065KM
VIN 2HGFB2E41CH053965

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T2406181
  • Mileage 152,065 KM

2012 Honda Civic LX, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine with manual transmission. Cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player, Cruise control. Asking $7,995. 152K KM. Rebuilt Title.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

