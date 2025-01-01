$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda CR-V
EX
2012 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 2HKRM4H51CH105124
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riod Auto
2012 Honda CR-V EX 0 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 164,926 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE 179,078 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Email Riod Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riod Auto
613-606-7665
2012 Honda CR-V