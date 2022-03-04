$15,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Bank Street Mitsubishi
613-801-0224
2012 Honda Odyssey
2012 Honda Odyssey
EX (A5)
Location
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0224
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
139,012KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8654818
- Stock #: 7374A
- VIN: 5FNRL5H46CB503718
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,012 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.5
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Max seating capacity: 8
Transmission: 5 speed automatic
Fuel tank capacity: 79.5L
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 11.7L/100 km
Left rear passenger door: power sliding
Right rear passenger: power sliding
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.1')
Front tires: 235/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0
Removable floor console
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66)
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Front headroom: 1,010mm (39.8)
GVWR: 2,730kg (6,019lbs)
Internal memory capacity (GB): 2 GB
Wheelbase: 3,000mm (118.1)
Ground clearance (max): 151mm (5.9)
Horsepower: 248hp @ 5,700RPM
Torque: 250 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Exterior length: 5,152mm (202.8)
Exterior body width: 2,011mm (79.2)
Exterior height: 1,737mm (68.4)
Curb weight: 2,003kg (4,416lbs)
Engine torque: 250 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Rear legroom: 1,038mm (40.9)
3rd row legroom: 1,077mm (42.4)
Engine horsepower: 248hp @ 5,700RPM
Rear headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
3rd row headroom: 966mm (38.0)
Front hiproom: 1,479mm (58.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,680mm (66.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,230mm (48.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,637mm (64.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,613mm (63.5)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,546mm (60.9)
Passenger volume: 4,887L (172.6 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 1,087 L (38 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,205 L (148 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bank Street Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bank Street Mitsubishi
2565 Bank Street South, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M8