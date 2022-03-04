2012 Honda Odyssey

$15,888 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8654818

8654818 Stock #: 7374A

7374A VIN: 5FNRL5H46CB503718

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,012 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Mode Select Transmission Speakers: 7 Number of doors: 4 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine litres: 3.5 Engine displacement: 3.5 L 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs) Max seating capacity: 8 Transmission: 5 speed automatic Fuel tank capacity: 79.5L Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km Fuel economy city: 11.7L/100 km Left rear passenger door: power sliding Right rear passenger: power sliding Turning radius: 5.5m (18.1') Front tires: 235/65TR17.0 Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0 Removable floor console Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66) Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9) Front headroom: 1,010mm (39.8) GVWR: 2,730kg (6,019lbs) Internal memory capacity (GB): 2 GB Wheelbase: 3,000mm (118.1) Ground clearance (max): 151mm (5.9) Horsepower: 248hp @ 5,700RPM Torque: 250 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM Exterior length: 5,152mm (202.8) Exterior body width: 2,011mm (79.2) Exterior height: 1,737mm (68.4) Curb weight: 2,003kg (4,416lbs) Engine torque: 250 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM Rear legroom: 1,038mm (40.9) 3rd row legroom: 1,077mm (42.4) Engine horsepower: 248hp @ 5,700RPM Rear headroom: 1,004mm (39.5) 3rd row headroom: 966mm (38.0) Front hiproom: 1,479mm (58.2) Rear hiproom: 1,680mm (66.1) 3rd row hiproom: 1,230mm (48.4) Front shoulder room: 1,637mm (64.4) Rear shoulder room: 1,613mm (63.5) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,546mm (60.9) Passenger volume: 4,887L (172.6 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 1,087 L (38 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,205 L (148 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate

