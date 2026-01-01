Menu
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE BUY EVERYTHING

Advertised pricing is only available with Kia 417 financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2012 Hyundai Accent

205,083 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

13500146

2012 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

Location

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5

613-746-1170

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,083KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE3CU047656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7693A
  • Mileage 205,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Kia 417

Kia 417

1599 Star Top Rd North, Gloucester, ON K1B 5P5
2012 Hyundai Accent