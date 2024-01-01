Menu
<p>2012 Jeep Patriot North 4WD, 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine with Automatic Transmission. Black cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, auxiliary input, AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and cruise control. 130951 KM Listed for $8995. Carfax Available Upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.</p>

130,951 KM

$8,995

Location

Prodigy Auto

5669 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Actions
VIN 1C4NJRAB2CD549543

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,951 KM

2012 Jeep Patriot North 4WD, 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine with Automatic Transmission. Black cloth seats, dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, auxiliary input, AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and cruise control. 130951 KM Listed for $8995. Carfax Available Upon request. Call 613-606-7665 to inquire more information.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

2012 Jeep Patriot