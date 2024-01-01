Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2012 Mercedes Benz C350, 6 cylinder 3.5L engine and automatic transmission. Power heated leather seats with memory set. dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player. Cruise control and Alloy wheels. 157k km Asking $11,995. </span></p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

157,211 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 COUPE

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 COUPE

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,211KM
VIN WDDGJ5HB5CF736065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 157,211 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mercedes Benz C350, 6 cylinder 3.5L engine and automatic transmission. Power heated leather seats with memory set. dual front impact airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio with a CD player. Cruise control and Alloy wheels. 157k km Asking $11,995.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class