$9,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Nissan Altima
2.5S
2012 Nissan Altima
2.5S
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
61,467KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N4AL2AP5CN528021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,467 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Altima, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and automatic transmission. Push start button, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control. 61k km Asking $9,495.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
2008 Acura TSX FWD 121,724 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 152,996 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 Touring 120,826 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice 417
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Call Dealer
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-425-2225
2012 Nissan Altima