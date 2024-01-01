$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima
2.5S
2012 Nissan Altima
2.5S
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
88,037KM
VIN 1N4AL2AP3CN442254
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,037 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Altima, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and automatic transmission. Push start button, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control. 88k km Asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-425-2225
2012 Nissan Altima