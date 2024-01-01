Menu
2012 Nissan Altima, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and automatic transmission. Push start button, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control. 88k km Asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title

88,037 KM

2.5S

2.5S

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
88,037KM
VIN 1N4AL2AP3CN442254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,037 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Altima, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine and automatic transmission. Push start button, Air conditioning, Power locks, Power mirrors, Power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control. 88k km Asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

