+ taxes & licensing
613-769-6929
1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5
613-769-6929
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
All of our vehicles in stock that we sell are inspected and Safetied by a Licensed Mechanic and is E-Tested ready to go, to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your car. If you do not see anything you like in stock, call or email us today and we will be happy to track and find the car that you are looking for at the price that you will be happy with. To see the vehicles in stock please call us or visit our website www.automaxottawa.com NO HIDDEN FEES (Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing)
BUY A CAR AND AUTOMATICALLY GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY..
YES!!! BUY A CAR AND GET 3/MTH FREE POWER/TRAIN WARRANTY.. THIS ONLY HAPPENS IN AUTO MAX!
TO SEE OUR VEHICLES IN STOCK VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT. www.automaxottawa.com
EASY FINANCE 100% EVERYBODY APPROVED
Open Mon-Fri 9:30-6pm and Sat 9:30-2pm. please call (613)769-6929 or Email: info@automaxottawa.com
WE ALSO DO QUEBEC SAFETY CERTIFICAT DE VERIFICATION MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC
2012 Subaru Forester AWD 2.5X, Auto/AC, 2.5L 4cyl, 142,000km comes safetied, E-tested & 3/months warranty all included in the price.
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Automatic
4WD
Power seats
Heated seats
Roofrack
Alloy wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Alloy wheels
Remote keyless entry
Tilt wheel
Rear window defroster
CD player
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1493 Sieveright Ave, Gloucester, ON K1T 1M5