<p class=MsoNormal>2012 Subaru Impreza WRX, 4 cylinder 2.5L turbo engine with 265 horse power and 244 Ib-ft @4,000 rpm of torque, manual transmission and AWD. Power door locks, power window and mirrors. Multi function steering wheel with phone connectivity and cruise control. Heated front seats. 160k km, clean CARFAX and one owner. Asking price $19,995.</p>

2012 Subaru Impreza

160,796 KM

2012 Subaru Impreza

AWD

2012 Subaru Impreza

AWD

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,796KM
Used
VIN JF1GV7F66CG019075

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,796 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Auto Choice 417

613-606-7665

2012 Subaru Impreza