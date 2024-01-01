$19,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Impreza
AWD
2012 Subaru Impreza
AWD
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-606-7665
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,796 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX, 4 cylinder 2.5L turbo engine with 265 horse power and 244 Ib-ft @4,000 rpm of torque, manual transmission and AWD. Power door locks, power window and mirrors. Multi function steering wheel with phone connectivity and cruise control. Heated front seats. 160k km, clean CARFAX and one owner. Asking price $19,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
Email Auto Choice 417
Auto Choice 417
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-606-7665